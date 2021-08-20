Colorado family stuck in Afghanistan: “it could be your next door neighbors”

CHERRY CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - One Colorado woman is doing everything she can to bring her family friends home.

Gabrielle Saso tells 11 NEWS her family friends went to Afghanistan earlier this month for a wedding and they are worried they won’t be able to get back to Colorado now.

The family of five, including three young kids are currently in hiding. We are not releasing their last names or photos for safety reasons.

“I can’t imagine what Rafi and Miriam are going through right now, trying to protect their children,” Saso said. “And Miriam as a woman in Kabul right now, it’s a very dangerous situation. So I know that they are in constant hiding and you know, their fear for their lives at this point is very great.”

Saso is desperate to help her friends from across the world.

“This is an American family. It could be your next door neighbors. It could be, you know, the kids in your school,” she said. “And if there were any other American, I would hope somebody, one of their family members, one of their friends, would be pulling just as much for them.”

She also wants to remind people American’s are still over there.

“ I’m not only advocating for these three children and Miriam and Rafi, but also advocating for those people that don’t have close friends that don’t have family members to reach out to the news, to reach out to social media and say, ‘hey, we need help. We’re still here.”

Saso says the family is from Cherry Creek, which is in Rep. Jason Crow’s district. Rep. Crow’s office says they are already working on helping more than 1,100 people stuck and will do what they can to help the family.

Earlier this week, Congressman Doug Lamborn said he was working to help bring families back to the U.S., including a Colorado Springs woman. If Rep. Crow can’t help out, Congressman Lamborn’s office says they will.

Right now Congressman Lamborn’s office is working to help at least 50 families evacuate safely. His office says they don’t know how long it will take to get Americans home. We know they have already successfully helped to get some local Americans out of the country.

President Joe Biden said Friday that the US will make sure that all Americans get home from Afghanistan safely.

CLICK HERE for resources from Congressman’s Doug Lamborn’s office.

CLICK HERE for resources from Rep. Jason Crow’s office.

We will keep you updated as the situation develops.

