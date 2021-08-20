CDPHE updates COVID-19 school guidance following D-49′s message they won’t report all COVID-19 cases they ‘become aware to’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have updated school guidance on COVID-19 following an El Paso County school district’s message that they won’t be reporting all cases of COVID-19 they “become aware to.”

On July 20, CDPHE released back-to-school guidance for the pandemic. Part of the guidance at that time read, “Schools and child care facilities are also encouraged to report single cases of which they become aware to their local public health agency, even if testing was performed elsewhere.” As of Friday, the updated guidance now reads, “Per 6 CCR1009-1, schools and child care facilities are also required to report single cases of which they become aware to public health, even if testing was performed elsewhere.”

D-49 was taking a firm stance based on the original guidance this week. On Thursday, the school district posted the following to its website:

“In a press conference on Wednesday, August 18, Governor Polis asserted that schools must report all cases. ‘That is the law. That is unambiguous.’ In response to Governor Polis’ assertion, we respectfully disagree that the guidance is unambiguous.”

11 News reached out to D-49 Friday afternoon for comment on the updated guidance. At the time this article was published, we had not heard back. It isn’t clear if the updated guidance will impact how D-49 reports COVID cases.

