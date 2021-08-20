The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance in missing person case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) has asked the Colorado Bureau of Information (CBI) with information regarding a missing person case from earlier this month.

Deputies say Cheyenne Goins was reported missing by her family on August 12, 2021. A photo of Goins can be found at the top of this article.

The sheriff’s office and CBI believes foul play might be involved. Law enforcement believes several people were in contact with Goins the night she went missing, “including the suspect in the officer-involved shooting in Northglenn on August 18, 2021″. In a press released CBI says, “while the suspect in the Northglenn incident was most definitely a person of interest in Goins’ disappearance, there were no formal charges at the time of the incident”.

No one has been arrested in this case.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Cheyenne Goins is asked to call 719-589-5807.

