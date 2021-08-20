Air Force football reveals jersey honoring B-52 for Sept. 11 game

USAFA, Colo. (KKTV) - A new Air Force football season calls for new legacy jerseys.

Air Force reveals new "Air Power Legacy Series" uniform (United States Air Force Academy)

On Thursday, Air Force revealed the latest in the Air Power Legacy Series uniform, dubbed “Linebacker II.” The jerseys honor the B-52 Stratofortress bomber and will be worn during the Navy game on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The uniforms are chalk full of details about the B-52 and its history with the Academy. The decal on the back of the helmet replicates that on the “Diamond Lil” tail gunner that is on the grounds of USAFA. The helmets are “modeled after the tops of the B-52 Stratofortress, feature USAF sea camo used throughout the 1970′s and the USAF stencling and roundel that appear on the side of the plane,” according to the team.

Operation Linebacker II was the nickname for the aerial bombing campaign against North Vietnam, conducted by the U.S. Seventh Air Force and U.S. Navy Task Force 77 in 1972.

𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚'𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐤𝐲 pic.twitter.com/KNxmQSrH9D — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 19, 2021

Air Force has also created game replica jerseys and other apparel for fans. You can find a link to their team store HERE.

Details on Air Force's "Linebacker II" jerseys (United States Air Force Academy)

