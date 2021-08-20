Advertisement

Air Force Academy schedules court-martial for Senior Master Sergeant accused of sexual assault

(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:53 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) – Senior Master Sgt. Nicholaus Stopfer is accused of two specifications of sexual assault and two specifications of abusive sexual contact. His general court-martial is scheduled for August 23.

These allegations are reportedly “in violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice, and two specifications of assault consummated by battery in violation of Article 128, UCMJ. The accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty”.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cars sit near a home off Drennan Road early in the morning of Aug. 19, 2021.
1 in custody following late-night standoff in southeast Springs
Victim and suspect vehicle.
Victim in possible Old Colorado City kidnapping located
Lauren Boebert made a name for herself after loudly protesting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis'...
Colorado’s Boebert discloses husband’s work for energy firm
A Colorado Springs man likely prevented a major crash from happening when he saw a Jeep break...
Colorado Springs man jumps into action to stop an empty Jeep from rolling into traffic
Stock photo of a moose.
Woman seriously injured in moose attack in western Colorado

Latest News

Storm chances Thursday
Storm chances Thursday
Former Afghanistan citizen shares story on time serving for US Armed Forces
WATCH: Former linguist and Afghanistan citizen speaks out about ongoing violence
More affordable housing for seniors coming to Colorado Springs
More affordable housing for seniors coming to Colorado Springs
More affordable housing for seniors coming to Colorado Springs