Air Force Academy schedules court-martial for Senior Master Sergeant accused of sexual assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) – Senior Master Sgt. Nicholaus Stopfer is accused of two specifications of sexual assault and two specifications of abusive sexual contact. His general court-martial is scheduled for August 23.

These allegations are reportedly “in violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice, and two specifications of assault consummated by battery in violation of Article 128, UCMJ. The accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty”.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

