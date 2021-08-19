Woman seriously injured in moose attack in western Colorado

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - An elderly woman is recovering from severe injuries after she was attacked by a cow moose outside a home in western Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say the woman was taking a dog out on a leash when she was attacked outside a home south of Glenwood Springs on Friday night.

The area is known for its moose habitat and is frequented by the ungulates year-round. Wildlife officials believe the attack likely happened because the cow moose was protecting her calves.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)