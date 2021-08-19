Advertisement

Woman seriously injured in moose attack in western Colorado

Stock photo of a moose.
(CPW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - An elderly woman is recovering from severe injuries after she was attacked by a cow moose outside a home in western Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say the woman was taking a dog out on a leash when she was attacked outside a home south of Glenwood Springs on Friday night.

The area is known for its moose habitat and is frequented by the ungulates year-round. Wildlife officials believe the attack likely happened because the cow moose was protecting her calves. 

