Advertisement

Serious rollover crash in Fountain under investigation

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:47 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A rollover crash was under investigation in Fountain Wednesday night.

Just after 6:30 p.m. a post on the City of Fountain Twitter page provided a few details on the crash. A vehicle rolled in the area of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road.

At about 7:30 p.m. officials with the City of Fountain announced one lane was back open to eastbound traffic and the whole roadway would be back open before 8 p.m.

Information on injuries was not immediately available. 11 News has reached out to a city official for more information and we hope to update this article as more details are shared.

The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major crash impacting traffic.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Report of shots fired in broad daylight at a Colorado Springs park
"CSFD divers from Station 17 getting ready to resume search for missing person. Within 20...
‘Tragic accident’: Body recovered from pond at Red Rock Canyon Open Space
Detectives are investigating a body found at Otis Park by a Colorado Springs parks employee on...
Man found dead near playground at Colorado Springs park; police say there was ‘obvious trauma’
8/17/21
MISSING: Authorities believe a teen from Colorado is in danger
Ali Kazemi is pleading for help to get his mother and sister home to Colorado from Afghanistan
Colorado mother, daughter stuck in Afghanistan; family pleads for help

Latest News

Storm chances Thursday
Storm chances Thursday
8/17/21
MISSING: Authorities believe a teen from Colorado is in danger
Bobby S.
WATCH: Man jumps into action in Colorado Springs after Jeep disconnects from RV
Alisha Herrera allegedly killed two bikers in June while driving under the influence with her...
WATCH - Pueblo Woman Accused of Vehicular Manslaughter Appears in Court