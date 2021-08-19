Serious rollover crash in Fountain under investigation

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A rollover crash was under investigation in Fountain Wednesday night.

Just after 6:30 p.m. a post on the City of Fountain Twitter page provided a few details on the crash. A vehicle rolled in the area of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road.

At about 7:30 p.m. officials with the City of Fountain announced one lane was back open to eastbound traffic and the whole roadway would be back open before 8 p.m.

Information on injuries was not immediately available. 11 News has reached out to a city official for more information and we hope to update this article as more details are shared.

The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major crash impacting traffic.

Roll Over Traffic Accident

The eastbound lanes of Mesa Ridge Parkway are closed from Fountain Mesa Road to the East entrance of the Safeway parking lot. Westbound lanes are still open.

Please avoid the area if at all possible. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/4V34ntGTPi — City of Fountain, CO (@cityoffountain) August 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.