Serious rollover crash in Fountain under investigation
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:47 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A rollover crash was under investigation in Fountain Wednesday night.
Just after 6:30 p.m. a post on the City of Fountain Twitter page provided a few details on the crash. A vehicle rolled in the area of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road.
At about 7:30 p.m. officials with the City of Fountain announced one lane was back open to eastbound traffic and the whole roadway would be back open before 8 p.m.
Information on injuries was not immediately available. 11 News has reached out to a city official for more information and we hope to update this article as more details are shared.
