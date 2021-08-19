Advertisement

Rockies snag Home Win number 41, sweep Padres

Colorado continues to dominate on the home field, now 41-21 at Coors field- the 2nd best home record in MLB.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -Jake Arrieta got clobbered by Colorado and left with an injury in his Padres debut, and the Rockies beat San Diego 7-5. C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who scored five runs in 3 1/3 innings against Arrieta before he departed with an injured left hamstring. Arrieta was signed Monday after being placed on waivers by the Chicago Cubs. He allowed seven hits and let his ERA rise to 7.13 on Dom Núnez’s solo homer before grabbing his hamstring and exiting the game.

