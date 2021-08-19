Advertisement

New Hampshire hermit secures housing for winter

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:28 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known as “River Dave” is no longer homeless.

One of his supporters posted on social media that temporary housing has been secured for David Lidstone through the winter while he decides whether to rebuild his cabin or accept some other housing.

The location is being kept secret to protect Lidstone’s privacy, Jodie Gedeon wrote in a statement.

There has been an outpouring of support for Lidstone after he was evicted by a landowner and jailed before his cabin burned down.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Report of shots fired in broad daylight at a Colorado Springs park
"CSFD divers from Station 17 getting ready to resume search for missing person. Within 20...
‘Tragic accident’: Body recovered from pond at Red Rock Canyon Open Space
Victim and suspect vehicle.
Victim in possible Old Colorado City kidnapping located
8/17/21
MISSING: Authorities believe a teen from Colorado is in danger
Detectives are investigating a body found at Otis Park by a Colorado Springs parks employee on...
Man found dead near playground at Colorado Springs park; police say there was ‘obvious trauma’

Latest News

Storm chances Thursday
Storm chances Thursday
A meowing black cat proves it can be good luck by leading searchers to a missing woman.
Black cat alerts rescuers to owner’s whereabouts in ravine
FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
LIVE: Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol
A meowing black cat proves it can be good luck by leading searchers to a missing woman.
Lucky black cat leads to owner's rescue