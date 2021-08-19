More veteran mental health resources available as military community grows in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More veteran mental health resources are now available as the military community grows in eastern Colorado Springs.

Family Care Center just opened their fifth behavioral health clinic on Marksheffel and Dublin in eastern Colorado Springs. The location was picked specifically for the growing military population near Peterson and Schriever Space Force Bases.

“Both myself and about 30% of the staff are veterans and this is the best way to serve those who have served us,” said Dr. Charles Weber of Family Care Center. “These are our warriors, but the warriors are not only the veterans but the military family members as well.”

FCC can help veterans, active duty service members and their families, as well as the civilian population.

Doctors provide therapy for individuals, couples or children, as well as does transcranial magnetic stimulation, which is technology to help with things like PTSD, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and other conditions veterans may struggle with.

