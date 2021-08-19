MISSING: UCCS student last seen in February; $20,000 reward for his safe return

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It has been months since anyone has seen a missing UCCS student.

Police at UCCS reached out to the public back on March 9, asking for help with locating Nathan Schwartz. He was last enrolled at the university in Fall of 2020 and was seen on Feb. 22 in Colorado Springs. His vehicle was located in Salida on March 2.

According to a flyer shared by UCCS and The AWARE Foundation, a $20,000 reward is being offered for his safe return. The AWARE Foundation reached out to 11 News on Wednesday. and requested that we share the missing person information with the public.

Anyone with information on the location of Schwartz can call 719-539-2596.

