Fort Carson, 4th Infantry Division changes command in ceremony Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 4th Infantry Division conducted a change of command ceremony Thursday afternoon.

During the ceremony Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane transferred command of the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson to Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne.

From Fort Carson:

Hodne commissioned in the Infantry from the U.S. Military Academy in 1991. He has served in Ranger, Stryker, Cavalry, Mechanized and Light Infantry formations with extensive experience in both conventional and special operations. His command assignments include two battalions in combat; the 3rd Squadron, 4th U.S Cavalry in Iraq; and 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment in Afghanistan. He also commanded the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. at Fort Carson, served as the Executive Officer to the Commanding General of U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM); and Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver for the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson. Most recently Hodne was commandant of the U.S. Army Infantry School, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence; and director, Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team, Army Futures Command, at Fort Benning, Georgia.

McFarlane, assumed command of the 4th Inf. Div., Oct. 4, 2019. During his tenure, McFarlane led the installation through the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to maintain combat-ready expeditionary forces necessary to fight and win in complex environments as members of a Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, and Multinational team or as a Mission Command Element; provide first class support to Soldiers, Airmen, civilians and Families; and enables unified action with community, state, and interagency partners to accomplish all assigned missions.

McFarlane’s next assignment will be Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

