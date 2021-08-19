Final day of Broncos training camp Thursday

DENVER (KKTV) - Tomorrow is your last chance to watch the Denver Broncos practice in person!

The Broncos are holding their final day of training camp at UCHealth Training Center Thursday. The time of camp has changed as well, running from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Thursday is day 17 of camp for the 2021 season.

The event is free and open to the public, however autographs (like all camp dates in 2021) are not permitted due to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Fans are also required to sign a digital health form to attend.

The Broncos next preseason game is on the road Saturday, Aug. 21 against Seattle. The regular season begins Sept. 12 at the New York Giants.

