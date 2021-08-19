Advertisement

Douglas County to opt out of mandatory mask order for students

Douglas County Board of County Commissioners.
Douglas County Board of County Commissioners.(Douglas County)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Tri-County Health Department gave counties the option to opt-out of a mandator mask order for students ages 2-11, and Douglas County leaders are choosing to exercise that right.

On Thursday, Douglas County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution to opt out of the order. The commissioners took public comment on the matter and 55 spoke in favor of not requiring masks while five spoke in favor of having the mask requirement.

“Effective with our adoption of this resolution, there is, therefore, no Public Health Order in Douglas County, and at this time the final decision whether to mask children in childcares and schools rests not with Tri-County Health Department but with the Douglas County School District Board, charter and private schools, and childcare providers, all who set their own policies,” a statement from the Board of Douglas County Commissioners reads.

Tri-County Health Department covers Douglas, Adams and Arapahoe Counties.

Click here to read the final resolution.

