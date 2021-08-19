Advertisement

Colorado senator John Hickenlooper tests positive for COVID-19

Hickenlooper says after mild symptoms he’s “feeling much better and grateful for the vaccine”
Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the...
Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(GRAYDC)
By Jon Wiener
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Co.) office announced Thursday afternoon the former Colorado governor and first-term U.S. Senator has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hickenlooper’s office sent out the following statement from the senator:

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. I’m feeling much better and will continue to isolate at the direction of the Congressional Attending Physician. I’m grateful for the vaccine (and the scientists behind it) for limiting my symptoms and allowing us to continue our work for Colorado. If you haven’t been vaccinated, don’t wait for the virus — get the shot today, and a booster when it’s available too!”

It is unknown when Hickenlooper tested positive.

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) & Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) also announced positive tests on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Report of shots fired in broad daylight at a Colorado Springs park
"CSFD divers from Station 17 getting ready to resume search for missing person. Within 20...
‘Tragic accident’: Body recovered from pond at Red Rock Canyon Open Space
Victim and suspect vehicle.
Victim in possible Old Colorado City kidnapping located
8/17/21
MISSING: Authorities believe a teen from Colorado is in danger
Detectives are investigating a body found at Otis Park by a Colorado Springs parks employee on...
Man found dead near playground at Colorado Springs park; police say there was ‘obvious trauma’

Latest News

Storm chances Thursday
Storm chances Thursday
Fort Carson, 4th Infantry Division changes command in ceremony Thursday
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
Suspect John Michael Shawn Hughes
18+ pounds of drugs allegedly recovered during I-70 traffic stop