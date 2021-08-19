Colorado senator John Hickenlooper tests positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Co.) office announced Thursday afternoon the former Colorado governor and first-term U.S. Senator has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hickenlooper’s office sent out the following statement from the senator:

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. I’m feeling much better and will continue to isolate at the direction of the Congressional Attending Physician. I’m grateful for the vaccine (and the scientists behind it) for limiting my symptoms and allowing us to continue our work for Colorado. If you haven’t been vaccinated, don’t wait for the virus — get the shot today, and a booster when it’s available too!”

It is unknown when Hickenlooper tested positive.

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) & Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) also announced positive tests on Thursday.

