Advertisement

Biden, first lady will get COVID-19 booster shot

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:56 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden says he and his wife will get a COVID-19 booster shot, following their first two doses in December.

The president told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that it’s “past time” for him to get a booster. U.S. health officials announced Wednesday recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

U.S. health officials say it is “very clear” the vaccines’ protection against infections wanes over time. They announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.

The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Report of shots fired in broad daylight at a Colorado Springs park
"CSFD divers from Station 17 getting ready to resume search for missing person. Within 20...
‘Tragic accident’: Body recovered from pond at Red Rock Canyon Open Space
Victim and suspect vehicle.
Victim in possible Old Colorado City kidnapping located
8/17/21
MISSING: Authorities believe a teen from Colorado is in danger
Detectives are investigating a body found at Otis Park by a Colorado Springs parks employee on...
Man found dead near playground at Colorado Springs park; police say there was ‘obvious trauma’

Latest News

Storm chances Thursday
Storm chances Thursday
A meowing black cat proves it can be good luck by leading searchers to a missing woman.
Black cat alerts rescuers to owner’s whereabouts in ravine
FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
LIVE: Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol
A meowing black cat proves it can be good luck by leading searchers to a missing woman.
Lucky black cat leads to owner's rescue