18+ pounds of drugs allegedly recovered during I-70 traffic stop

EAGLE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man seen weaving across I-70 was driving with more 18 pounds of drugs, says the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement pulled the driver over at a gas station in Eagle Wednesday after seeing his car zigzagging across the interstate.

“Contact was made with the driver ... who gave consent to have the vehicle and its contents searched,” the sheriff’s office said.

During that search, deputies and Vail police officer recovered the following from the car:

- 4.8 pounds of suspected cocaine

- 5.2 pounds of suspected heroin

- 8.7 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills

The alleged driver, 19-year-old John Michael Shawn Hughes of Phoenix, is now facing several drug charges.

