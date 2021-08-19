Advertisement

1 in custody following late-night standoff in southeast Springs

Police cars sit near a home off Drennan Road early in the morning of Aug. 19, 2021.
Police cars sit near a home off Drennan Road early in the morning of Aug. 19, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:17 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An hours-long standoff ended overnight with the suspect in custody.

Police and firefighters responded to a neighborhood near Hancock Expressway and Milton E. Proby late Wednesday night after a receiving a call from a man in distress. Once at the house, firefighters spoke with the caller and learned he was agitated over an arrest warrant issued for him that day. After talking a little longer, the man went back into the home and refused to come out.

Police officers took over, and for the next two hours tried to negotiate with the suspect, who kept exiting and entering the home. During one tense moment early on, police say he ran outside threatening officers with a large knife before going back in.

Just after 1 a.m., the suspect tried leaving the scene.

“[He] exited his home and entered his vehicle that was parked in the driveway. Despite police vehicles blocking him in, [he] attempted to flee in his vehicle, causing damage to four police vehicles,” a police lieutenant said.

Officers spritzed pepper spray into the vehicle to stop the suspect and say he eventually surrendered to law enforcement.

During the standoff, the neighborhood was put under a shelter-in-place order, which was lifted about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported to officers or civilians during the incident.

Police have not said what the original arrest warrant was for.

