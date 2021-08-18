Advertisement

Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff

President Joe Biden addressed the crisis in Afghanistan on Monday afternoon.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration will require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

President Joe Biden announced the move Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots.

The new mandate, in the form of a regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month. Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data.

