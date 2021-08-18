Tri-County Health Department in Colorado passes new mask mandate for kids ages 2-11

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following public comment on Monday and more discussion on Tuesday, the Tri-County Health Department voted to mandate facemasks for schools in Adams, Arapahoe and County County schools in Colorado.

The mask mandate is for all kids ages 2-11 along with people who interact with children in this age range. The public health order comes in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. The new public health order was passed by a vote of 6-2 with one abstention. However, counties have the option to opt out. Individual schools and school districts also have the option to follow the order if their county leaders opted out of it.

The public health order wasn’t immediately available for the public to view, but goes into effect on Aug. 23.

You can watch the discussion by the health department below:

