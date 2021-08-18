Advertisement

Tri-County Health Department in Colorado passes new mask mandate for kids ages 2-11

Oliver Gongora, 3, wears his mask on the first day of school at Flores-Zapata Elementary on...
Oliver Gongora, 3, wears his mask on the first day of school at Flores-Zapata Elementary on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 in Edinburg, Texas.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:34 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following public comment on Monday and more discussion on Tuesday, the Tri-County Health Department voted to mandate facemasks for schools in Adams, Arapahoe and County County schools in Colorado.

The mask mandate is for all kids ages 2-11 along with people who interact with children in this age range. The public health order comes in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. The new public health order was passed by a vote of 6-2 with one abstention. However, counties have the option to opt out. Individual schools and school districts also have the option to follow the order if their county leaders opted out of it.

The public health order wasn’t immediately available for the public to view, but goes into effect on Aug. 23.

You can watch the discussion by the health department below:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Police Lights
Victim ID’d in deadly weekend crash in northeast Springs
Detectives are investigating a body found at Otis Park by a Colorado Springs parks employee on...
Man found dead near playground at Springs park; death investigated as suspicious
8/16/21. Crash investigation in Colorado Springs
Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday evening
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
Ali Kazemi is pleading for help to get his mother and sister home to Colorado from Afghanistan
Colorado mother, daughter stuck in Afghanistan; family pleads for help

Latest News

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban vow to respect women, despite history of oppression
Parents voiced their concerns about Covid Protocols and Critical Race Theory.
WATCH - District 70 Holds First Board Meeting of the School Year in Pueblo
Fire in Colorado Springs 8/17/21
Crews respond to a fire south of downtown Colorado Springs
Detectives are investigating a body found at Otis Park by a Colorado Springs parks employee on...
Man found dead near playground at Springs park; death investigated as suspicious