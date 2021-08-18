Suspicious death under investigation in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details are available for the public after authorities discovered a body in eastern Pueblo County.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is handling the death investigation, which they consider suspicious. The body of a man was found near 62nd Lane on Tuesday. The area is between Pueblo and Rocky Ford just to the south of Highway 50. The identity of the man along with the cause of death will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

“No further information will be released at this time,” the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office included in a press release.

It isn’t clear why the death is considered suspicious, but anyone with information is asked to call 719-583-6400.

