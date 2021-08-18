Advertisement

Surprise! Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome baby boy

In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost arrive at the Vanity...
In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Johansson is a mom to two now. The “Black Widow” star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the “Saturday Night Live” star said on Instagram Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Scarlett Johansson is a mom to two now. The “Black Widow” star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the “Saturday Night Live” star wrote on Instagram Wednesday. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October.

“OK, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” was Jost’s brief note.

People magazine first reported the birth of the baby, which came as a shock to many since news of the pregnancy came out only days earlier after Jost reportedly mentioned it in a stand-up set in Connecticut. No other details were provided.

It’s the first child for Jost, 39, who is known for hosting “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live.” Johansson, 36, also has a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Jost wrote on his Instagram page that privacy would be greatly appreciated and directed “all inquires” to “our publicist @chethinks,” tagging his “Weekend Update” co-host, Michael Che.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Report of shots fired in broad daylight at a Colorado Springs park
Detectives are investigating a body found at Otis Park by a Colorado Springs parks employee on...
Man found dead near playground at Colorado Springs park; police say there was ‘obvious trauma’
"CSFD divers from Station 17 getting ready to resume search for missing person. Within 20...
‘Tragic accident’: Body recovered from pond at Red Rock Canyon Open Space
8/17/21
MISSING: Authorities believe a teen from Colorado is in danger
Ali Kazemi is pleading for help to get his mother and sister home to Colorado from Afghanistan
Colorado mother, daughter stuck in Afghanistan; family pleads for help

Latest News

Storm chances Thursday
Storm chances Thursday
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Years in the making, R. Kelly sex abuse trial gets underway
President Joe Biden addressed the crisis in Afghanistan on Monday afternoon.
Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff
Starting in 2027, banks in the United States will no longer be required to issue chip cards...
Mastercard to phase out magnetic stripes
Police are hoping to help locate a dog after a deadly crash.
SHARE IF YOU CARE: Colorado Springs Police ask for help finding a missing dog after a tragic crash