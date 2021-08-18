SHARE IF YOU CARE: Colorado Springs Police ask for help finding a missing dog after a tragic crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are hoping the public can help them track down a dog that went missing following a tragic crash.

The crash happened on Aug. 11 at Academy Boulevard and Academy Circle. During the investigation, police learned the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle was walking a dog at the time. Tragically, the dog’s owner passed away and his dog Hershey left the area of the crash site.

“Our officers have been in close contact with the deceased’s family who have expressed their desire to care for the dog, but need assistance locating him,” CSPD posted to Facebook on Wednesday. “That is why we are turning to our community to help in this effort. Hershey is an adult male pitbull.”

It isn’t clear if Hershey had a collar on at the time of the crash. If anyone has information on the location of Hershey they are asked to email CSPD Detective Giannini at William.Giannini@ColoradoSprings.gov.

