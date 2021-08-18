Hanging Lake closed, not taking new reservations due to mudslides and rock activity in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s beloved Hanging Lake is now closed and not taking new reservations due to recent mudslides and rock activity in Glenwood Canyon.

The Hanging Lake trail, located in the heart of Glenwood Canyon on the White River National Forest, is now closed.

According to their website, reservations may be cancelled at any time, however there is an opportunity for visitors to donate their reservation fee to a restoration fund for Hanging Lake, the trail, and welcome area.

For those who wish to cancel their reservation, please review your confirmation email and follow the cancellation instructions, or email info@hanginglakeexpress.com and a refund will be issued in a timely manner.

