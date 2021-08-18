Advertisement

Pharmacist charged with selling more than 100 COVID-19 vaccination cards online

Tangtang Zhao is accused of selling 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards.
Tangtang Zhao is accused of selling 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards.
By Gray New staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities arrested a Chicago pharmacist Tuesday for allegedly selling dozens of COVID-19 vaccination cards on eBay.

Tangtang Zhao, 34, is accused of selling 125 authentic cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to 11 buyers in March and April, the Justice Department said in a news release.

He charged customers around $10 per card, according to the department.

The department said Zhao got the cards through his job as a licensed pharmacist working for “Company 1,” described as a pharmacy that distributed and administered COVID-19 vaccines at locations nationwide.

“Knowingly selling COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at risk of serious injury or death,” Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. with the FBI’s Chicago Field Office said in the release.

“To put such a small price on the safety of our nation is not only an insult to those who are doing their part in the fight to stop COVID-19, but a federal crime with serious consequences.”

Zhao is charged with 12 counts of theft of government property. He could be sentenced to 10 years in prison for each count if he’s convicted.

Zhao was arraigned Tuesday. CNN reports he pleaded not guilty and was ordered by the judge to tell his employer he’d been indicted.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives are investigating a body found at Otis Park by a Colorado Springs parks employee on...
Man found dead near playground at Springs park; death investigated as suspicious
Police lights.
Report of shots fired in broad daylight at a Colorado Springs park
Ali Kazemi is pleading for help to get his mother and sister home to Colorado from Afghanistan
Colorado mother, daughter stuck in Afghanistan; family pleads for help
8/17/21
MISSING: Authorities believe a teen from Colorado is in danger
Crews responded to a report of a missing swimmer in Colorado Springs 8/17/21.
Recovery operation underway for person who fell into pond at Red Rock Canyon Open Space

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; US health officials call for booster shots
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the monoclonal treatment Regeneron can be useful in the...
DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Report: Census hit by cyberattack, US count unaffected
missing person
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Colorado Springs
Brandon Marsh
Woman loses son and fiancé to COVID-19 within 24 hours