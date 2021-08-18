Advertisement

MISSING: Authorities believe a teen from Colorado is in danger

8/17/21
8/17/21(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:13 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert went out in Colorado on Tuesday for a missing teen who authorities believe is in danger.

At about 8 p.m. on Tuesday the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared the alert for 15-year-old Royce Tenore. The CBI says Colorado Courts have deemed Royce’s mother, Roberta Tenor as “unsafe” to have custody of Royce, even though Royce wishes to remain with her.

" New information revealed that Roberta is in the process of moving with Royce to the area of Wildwood Florida with a full size ABF Freight moving truck (identifier on rear side of truck 503451),” part of the alert reads. “The moving truck is supposedly moving through the Albuquerque New Mexico area on the way to Florida. An arrest warrant for Roberta for this investigation is pending.”

Royce was last seen in Longmont on July 25. If you have any information on his location you are asked to call 911 or 303-651-8555.

