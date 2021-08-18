Kidnapping investigation in Colorado Springs; police ask for help from the public

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are hoping the public can help them with a kidnapping investigation.

The kidnapping happened on Sunday at about 7 p.m. Police shared photos of the suspect vehicle and victim on Wednesday, which can be viewed at the top of this public. Police have reason to believe a woman was taken at the Rodeway Inn at 2625 Ore Mill Road. The inn is on the west side of Old Colorado City just south of Highway 24.

The victim is described as a white woman who stands about 5′1″ with a thin build and brown hair.

“Initial details indicated she was forced into the vehicle against her will by the driver of the vehicle who was described as a white male in his 20′s, approximately 5′9″, medium build,” police wrote in a news release. “He was last seen wearing a black dark shirt and dark jeans.”

The suspect vehicle could be a white Dodge Durango, possibly a 2004-2009. Police add the vehicle has a distinctive ramp-hitch mounted cargo rack attached. The cargo rack is silver in color and stands upright on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information that can help is asked to call 719-444-7000.

