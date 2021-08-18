I-70 through Glenwood Canyon closed in Colorado due to flash flood warning

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 is once again closed in the Rocky Mountains due to a flash flood warning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation anticipated the closure and has been warning travelers since the mudslides started earlier this year to plan ahead. The closure is from Dotsero to Glenwood Springs as was put in place on Wednesday at about 4:45 p.m.

Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. Travelers will continue west on US Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90).



Eastbound travelers can detour using the same route in reverse.

Click here for updates from CDOT.

