Gov. Polis says Colorado stands ready to provide safety and opportunity to Afghan refugees

DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis wrote a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday stating Colorado stands ready to provide safety and opportunity to Afghan refugees along with Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders.

“I urge the Biden administration to act quickly to rescue, evacuate and resettle eligible Afghans as there are lives at stake,” Gov. Polis said according to a news release. “In particular, I hope that the Administration does not let bureaucratic processes stand in the way of rescue. While processes are important, I fear that placing paperwork before people will cause additional harm and loss of life, and I am confident that your Administration can balance expediency with fidelity to our immigration policies and procedures. I encourage you to increase the number of refugees and SIVs the United States resettles to account for the urgent and increased need out of Afghanistan.”

You can read the letter below:

