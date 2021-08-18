Advertisement

Gov. Polis says Colorado stands ready to provide safety and opportunity to Afghan refugees

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis wrote a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday stating Colorado stands ready to provide safety and opportunity to Afghan refugees along with Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders.

“I urge the Biden administration to act quickly to rescue, evacuate and resettle eligible Afghans as there are lives at stake,” Gov. Polis said according to a news release. “In particular, I hope that the Administration does not let bureaucratic processes stand in the way of rescue. While processes are important, I fear that placing paperwork before people will cause additional harm and loss of life, and I am confident that your Administration can balance expediency with fidelity to our immigration policies and procedures. I encourage you to increase the number of refugees and SIVs the United States resettles to account for the urgent and increased need out of Afghanistan.”

Click here to read more about the evacuation taking place in Afghanistan.

You can read the letter below:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Report of shots fired in broad daylight at a Colorado Springs park
Detectives are investigating a body found at Otis Park by a Colorado Springs parks employee on...
Man found dead near playground at Colorado Springs park; police say there was ‘obvious trauma’
"CSFD divers from Station 17 getting ready to resume search for missing person. Within 20...
‘Tragic accident’: Body recovered from pond at Red Rock Canyon Open Space
8/17/21
MISSING: Authorities believe a teen from Colorado is in danger
Ali Kazemi is pleading for help to get his mother and sister home to Colorado from Afghanistan
Colorado mother, daughter stuck in Afghanistan; family pleads for help

Latest News

Storm chances Thursday
Storm chances Thursday
D-12 logo.
D-12 in Colorado Springs is now requiring masks indoors
Victim and suspect vehicle.
Kidnapping investigation in Colorado Springs; police ask for help from the public
President Joe Biden addressed the crisis in Afghanistan on Monday afternoon.
Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff