Advertisement

D-12 in Colorado Springs is now requiring masks indoors

D-12 logo.
D-12 logo.(Cheyenne Mountain School District)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs school district announced masks will be required indoors starting on Thursday.

The following letter was addressed to Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 staff and families from the superintendent:

“This is a special time of the year filled with excitement and anticipation as our students return to school to reconnect with their peers and teachers as well as engage in academics, arts, and athletics. Our staff has been hard at work preparing classrooms, buildings, and outdoor spaces to support our students’ return to school. And, we all look forward to a great start to the school year!

As I shared with you last week, the district’s primary goal continues to be the health and safety of all students and staff and to return to in-person learning and extracurricular activities as much as possible. Given the extensive information from our medical professionals and public health officials, and the strong desire to keep all of our students and staff healthy and safe, I want to inform you that effective Thursday, August 19, 2021, all students K-12, staff, and visitors, no matter their vaccination status, will be required to wear a facial covering or mask while indoors in any school or district facility until further notice.”

Click here to read the return to learning guide for D-12 as of Aug. 18.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Report of shots fired in broad daylight at a Colorado Springs park
Detectives are investigating a body found at Otis Park by a Colorado Springs parks employee on...
Man found dead near playground at Colorado Springs park; police say there was ‘obvious trauma’
"CSFD divers from Station 17 getting ready to resume search for missing person. Within 20...
‘Tragic accident’: Body recovered from pond at Red Rock Canyon Open Space
8/17/21
MISSING: Authorities believe a teen from Colorado is in danger
Ali Kazemi is pleading for help to get his mother and sister home to Colorado from Afghanistan
Colorado mother, daughter stuck in Afghanistan; family pleads for help

Latest News

Storm chances Thursday
Storm chances Thursday
Victim and suspect vehicle.
Kidnapping investigation in Colorado Springs; police ask for help from the public
Part of a letter from Gov. Polis to President Biden.
Gov. Polis says Colorado stands ready to provide safety and opportunity to Afghan refugees
President Joe Biden addressed the crisis in Afghanistan on Monday afternoon.
Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff