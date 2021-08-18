D-12 in Colorado Springs is now requiring masks indoors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs school district announced masks will be required indoors starting on Thursday.

The following letter was addressed to Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 staff and families from the superintendent:

“This is a special time of the year filled with excitement and anticipation as our students return to school to reconnect with their peers and teachers as well as engage in academics, arts, and athletics. Our staff has been hard at work preparing classrooms, buildings, and outdoor spaces to support our students’ return to school. And, we all look forward to a great start to the school year!

As I shared with you last week, the district’s primary goal continues to be the health and safety of all students and staff and to return to in-person learning and extracurricular activities as much as possible. Given the extensive information from our medical professionals and public health officials, and the strong desire to keep all of our students and staff healthy and safe, I want to inform you that effective Thursday, August 19, 2021, all students K-12, staff, and visitors, no matter their vaccination status, will be required to wear a facial covering or mask while indoors in any school or district facility until further notice.”

Click here to read the return to learning guide for D-12 as of Aug. 18.

