Crews respond to a report of a missing swimmer in Colorado Springs, search underway

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:05 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a report of a missing swimmer Tuesday evening.

At about 9 p.m. CSFD posted on social media a swimmer went missing at Red Rock Canyon Open Space. The area is located west of Old Colorado City. There is body of water between the Rod Rock Canyon Trail and Greenlee Trail in the open space.

11 News is sending a crew to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

