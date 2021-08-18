Crews respond to a report of a missing swimmer in Colorado Springs, search underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a report of a missing swimmer Tuesday evening.

At about 9 p.m. CSFD posted on social media a swimmer went missing at Red Rock Canyon Open Space. The area is located west of Old Colorado City. There is body of water between the Rod Rock Canyon Trail and Greenlee Trail in the open space.

11 News is sending a crew to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is responding to a report of a missing swimmer in the water at Red Rock Canyon open space. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 18, 2021

