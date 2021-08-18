Advertisement

Colorado’s Boebert discloses husband’s work for energy firm

Lauren Boebert made a name for herself after loudly protesting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis'...
Lauren Boebert made a name for herself after loudly protesting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' orders to close businesses to fight the coronavirus pandemic. She opened her Shooters Grill restaurant in defiance of closure orders.((Source: Lauren Boebert for Congress))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has disclosed that her husband worked as consultant for an energy firm during her run for Congress last year.

Boebert made the disclosure in her personal financial filing this week with the House of Representatives. She listed that Jayson Boebert earned $478,000 from the firm. Boebert’s congressional office says her husband has worked in the energy industry for 18 years but declined to explain why the congresswoman did not list the income during her campaign.

In documents filed as a candidate, she listed her husband’s consulting business but did not list additional detail.

