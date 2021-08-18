City of Manitou Springs to require masks in all indoor public spaces starting Aug. 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Manitou Springs will require masks to be worn in all indoor public spaces, beginning Monday, August 23.

The city made the announcement Wednesday morning following a city council work session on Tuesday night. Manitou Springs had previously moved to require masks in all city-owned buildings. This ruling will apply to all public indoor spaces. The city says the order is due to rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the city, county and state.

From Manitou Springs:

With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths unfortunately trending upward in El Paso County, the State of Colorado, and the United States as a whole, the City of Manitou Springs will enact a facial coverings requirement to promote the public health of everybody, beginning on Monday, August 23rd. As a destination that visitors from around our region, and the world come to experience, we find it of the utmost importance that face coverings are regularly used while indoors within our community.

This Order will also require the use of a face covering in all indoor public areas within Manitou Springs, given certain exceptions. A public indoor space is an enclosed area that is publicly or privately owned that is accessible to the public, a place of employment, or an entity providing services.

As a City, we understand not everyone can wear a facial covering with ease, thus exceptions to the order will include person(s) under the age of 5, person(s) who cannot medically tolerate a face covering.

Business owners have the right and responsibility of requesting anyone in violation of the order leave their establishment. Those who refuse to leave will be handled as a standard trespassing offence through the Manitou Springs Police Department. We are urging our visitors to be respectful to our businesses as they are only trying to protect their employees.

