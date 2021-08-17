Advertisement

Woman suspected of robbing a Colorado Target with a knife dies after shots fired by police in Arvada and car crash

Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting and a crash. 8/17/21
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting and a crash. 8/17/21(CBS Denver)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday in Colorado following a chain of events that started with a reported robbery.

According to Arvada Police, they took multiple calls from a Target off Kipling in Arvada that there was a woman“menacing and basically committed robbery,” while armed with a knife. The woman fled on foot from the store to a nearby motel off I-70. When officers tried to make contact with the suspect, the woman was in a car. At one point, officers fired shots and the suspect fled the area in the car. She eventually crashed a short distance from the motel.

It isn’t clear if the suspect died from the shots fired or the car crash. The suspect has not been publicly identified.

No officers or other members of the public were injured. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Police Lights
Victim ID’d in deadly weekend crash in northeast Springs
Detectives are investigating a body found at Otis Park by a Colorado Springs parks employee on...
Man found dead near playground at Springs park; death investigated as suspicious
8/16/21. Crash investigation in Colorado Springs
Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday evening
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
Ali Kazemi is pleading for help to get his mother and sister home to Colorado from Afghanistan
Colorado mother, daughter stuck in Afghanistan; family pleads for help

Latest News

8.17.21
Hot Wednesday and hazy
Fire in Colorado Springs 8/17/21
Crews respond to a fire south of downtown Colorado Springs
boosters
Colorado Springs doctor discusses COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
Rollover crash in Colorado Springs 8/17/21.
No life-threatening injuries after a car rolled through a fence in Colorado Springs on Tuesday