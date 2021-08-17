Woman suspected of robbing a Colorado Target with a knife dies after shots fired by police in Arvada and car crash

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday in Colorado following a chain of events that started with a reported robbery.

According to Arvada Police, they took multiple calls from a Target off Kipling in Arvada that there was a woman“menacing and basically committed robbery,” while armed with a knife. The woman fled on foot from the store to a nearby motel off I-70. When officers tried to make contact with the suspect, the woman was in a car. At one point, officers fired shots and the suspect fled the area in the car. She eventually crashed a short distance from the motel.

It isn’t clear if the suspect died from the shots fired or the car crash. The suspect has not been publicly identified.

No officers or other members of the public were injured. The incident remains under investigation.

