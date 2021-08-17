Report of shots fired in broad daylight at a Colorado Springs park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A report of shots fired sparked some police activity near a Colorado Springs elementary school on Tuesday.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the call came in just after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Deerfield Park. The park is on the southeast side of the city and directly to the east of Turman Elementary School. Last time this article was updated at 3:45 p.m., police were not aware of anyone being struck and everyone involved may have fled the scene.

It isn’t clear how many shots were fired, but the incident remains under investigation.

As more details become available this article will be updated. Turman Elementary School was releasing students as normal at the end of the school day.

There is currently police activity in the area by Deerfield Park. We have been told by local law enforcement that there is no danger and we are fine to run dismissal as normal. Posted by Turman Elementary School on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

