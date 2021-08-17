Advertisement

One person taken to hospital after apartment fire in eastern Colorado Springs

Western Terrace Apartments fire 8/17/2021
Western Terrace Apartments fire 8/17/2021(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:55 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in eastern Colorado Springs.

Firefighters responded to the Western Terrace Apartments near Fountain and Chelton around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. CSFD reported smoke showing from a 3rd floor unit.

The fire was kept within one apartment unit and reportedly did not spread to surrounding units.

One person was taken to the hospital and another was evaluated on scene. Three people are without a home from the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

