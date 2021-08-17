One person taken to hospital after apartment fire in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in eastern Colorado Springs.

Firefighters responded to the Western Terrace Apartments near Fountain and Chelton around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. CSFD reported smoke showing from a 3rd floor unit.

The fire was kept within one apartment unit and reportedly did not spread to surrounding units.

One person was taken to the hospital and another was evaluated on scene. Three people are without a home from the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 3536 Veracruz Ct; Western Terrace Apts. Engine 8 is on scene reporting fire showing from the 3rd floor — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.