No life-threatening injuries after a car rolled through a fence in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was killed after an SUV rolled through a fence in Colorado Springs on Monday.

The crash happened Monday afternoon near Palmer Park Boulevard and N. Murray Boulevard. The intersection is northeast of the Citadel Mall. Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the driver was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive. No one else was injured.

Last time this article was updated at about 2:30 p.m. a tow truck was headed to the scene. It isn’t clear what kind of charges the driver could face or if they will be cited for the crash.

This article likely won’t be updated again depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public with the latest information available on what appeared to be a very serious crash.

