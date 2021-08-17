Motorcycle rider killed at Academy and Maizeland

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed on North Academy near Maizeland, the second fatal crash to occur at the location in seven days.

Based on the investigation, police believe the driver of a car headed southbound on Academy crashed into a motorcycle rider traveling in the same direction. The rider lost control and was thrown from his bike.

Police responded to the crash site at Academy and Alpine Place around 10:15 Tuesday morning. The rider succumbed to his injuries before he could be transported from the scene.

Last week, a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street at the same location.

Police have not yet said what may have caused Tuesday’s collision. CSPD’s Major Crash Team continues to investigate the crash.

