Advertisement

Motorcycle rider killed at Academy and Maizeland

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:52 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed on North Academy near Maizeland, the second fatal crash to occur at the location in seven days.

Based on the investigation, police believe the driver of a car headed southbound on Academy crashed into a motorcycle rider traveling in the same direction. The rider lost control and was thrown from his bike.

Police responded to the crash site at Academy and Alpine Place around 10:15 Tuesday morning. The rider succumbed to his injuries before he could be transported from the scene.

Last week, a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street at the same location.

Police have not yet said what may have caused Tuesday’s collision. CSPD’s Major Crash Team continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Police Lights
Victim ID’d in deadly weekend crash in northeast Springs
8/16/21. Crash investigation in Colorado Springs
Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday evening
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
A CSPD car sitting at the Best Inn on Sunday.
Standoff situation at Colorado Springs motel comes to an end, police still looking for suspect
CSFD Fire Station 1
Death investigation underway after citizen drops body off at downtown Springs fire station

Latest News

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban promise women’s rights, security under Islamic rule
Get a vaccine at the Broncos training camp this Thursday!
crash
Fatal crash kills motorcyclist in Colorado Springs
school
11 News, Consumer Reports give back-to-school shopping tips amidst price increases
school
11 News, Consumer Reports give back-to-school shopping tips amidst price increases