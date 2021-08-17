Advertisement

Mask requirement announced in New Mexico along with new vaccine requirement for certain workers

New Mexico vaccination rates 8/17/21
New Mexico vaccination rates 8/17/21(Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KKTV) - A neighboring state of Colorado is re-implementing a mask mandate.

On Tuesday, the governor for New Mexico said the requirement for masks to be worn in all indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, is back.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also announced a statewide requirement for all workers in hospitals, nursing homes, juvenile justice facilities, rehabilitation facilities, state correctional facilities and more close-contact settings to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We all have a role to play,” said Gov. Grisham. “No one wants to go backward. No one wants to see our recovery endangered by another - and preventable - surge of serious illness. No one wants a full hospital turning away New Mexicans who need care. So mask up indoors to stop the spread. And vaccinate if you haven’t been vaccinated. These two simple steps will protect our health care resources and ensure our economy can continue to rebound.”

Click here to read the public health order.

Click here to read the release from the governor’s office.

COVID-19 Update

Join Governor Michelle Lujan and state officials for an update on renewing pandemic mitigation efforts across the state amid rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Posted by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

