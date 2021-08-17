Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in Colorado Springs on Monday and the person behind the wheel of the vehicle who struck the pedestrian fled the scene.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday along N. Academy Boulevard near Village Road. The intersection is just east of Palmer Park. One lane of Village Road was closed for the investigation.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. The suspect vehicle was only described as a black 2017 Impala or Malibu.

If you have any information on this crash that could help investigators you are asked to call 719-444-7000.

Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Academy and Village Rd., hit and run, emergency vehicle blocking right lane NB Academy. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) August 16, 2021

