Get a vaccine at the Broncos training camp this Thursday!

DENVER (KKTV) - Need another reason to get vaccinated? Or -- looking for an excuse to catch the Broncos at training camp?

Why not do both this Thursday at the Broncos training facility in Englewood!

“We are pleased to partner with UCHealth in providing a vaccination opportunity to fans at the Broncos’ final practice of training camp,” said Brittany Bowlen, the Broncos’ senior vice president of strategy. “As we prepare to welcome back fans to Empower Field at Mile High, we encourage the community to get vaccinated and collectively do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

While the Broncos run drills and prep for Saturday’s preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, UCHealth will be on site administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone needing one. Vaccinations will start at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Broncos team store at UCHealth Training Center and will run through 11:30 a.m. Appointments are not necessary, and if you’re not wanting to hang around for training camp, that’s fine too!

“All eligible individuals should get vaccinated as soon as possible to stay safe from COVID-19,” said UCHealth Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Michelle Barron, who has served as a special adviser to the Broncos on COVID-19. “The vast majority of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have been unvaccinated. The vaccines have been proven to be safe and highly effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization, even from the highly infectious delta variant.”

More information about the vaccine can be found here.

Want to know more about attending training camp? Click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.