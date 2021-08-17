Advertisement

Death investigation underway after body found at Springs park

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:54 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a body was discovered near a playground Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Otis Park off Iowa and Monument around 8:30 a.m.

At the time of this writing, the story is still developing, and it is unknown if the death is considered suspicious.

Keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Police Lights
Victim ID’d in deadly weekend crash in northeast Springs
A CSPD car sitting at the Best Inn on Sunday.
Standoff situation at Colorado Springs motel comes to an end, police still looking for suspect
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
CSFD Fire Station 1
Death investigation underway after citizen drops body off at downtown Springs fire station
8/16/21. Crash investigation in Colorado Springs
Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday evening

Latest News

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban spokesman promises a secure Afghanistan
Colorado doctor gives tips for parents if your child is anxious or stressed going back to...
Colorado doctor gives tips for parents if your child is anxious or stressed going back to school in-person
Western Terrace Apartments fire 8/17/2021
One person taken to hospital after apartment fire in eastern Colorado Springs
Smoky days ahead, cooling off to end the week
Smoky and toasty Tuesday