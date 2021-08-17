Crews respond to a fire south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were called to an area south of downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m. smoke was showing from a structure at 1603 S. Wahsatch Avenue. The neighborhood is near E. Arvada Street and S. Corona Avenue just off of I-25.

This article was first published at 5:30 p.m.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 1603 S Wahsatch Ave. Engine 4 reporting smoke showing from the attic and fire in the garage — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 17, 2021

