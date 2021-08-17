Advertisement

Crews respond to a fire south of downtown Colorado Springs

Fire in Colorado Springs 8/17/21
Fire in Colorado Springs 8/17/21(KKTV/Spencer Wilson)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were called to an area south of downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m. smoke was showing from a structure at 1603 S. Wahsatch Avenue. The neighborhood is near E. Arvada Street and S. Corona Avenue just off of I-25.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated. This article was first published at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Police Lights
Victim ID’d in deadly weekend crash in northeast Springs
Detectives are investigating a body found at Otis Park by a Colorado Springs parks employee on...
Man found dead near playground at Springs park; death investigated as suspicious
8/16/21. Crash investigation in Colorado Springs
Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday evening
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
Ali Kazemi is pleading for help to get his mother and sister home to Colorado from Afghanistan
Colorado mother, daughter stuck in Afghanistan; family pleads for help

Latest News

8.17.21
Hot Wednesday and hazy
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting and a crash. 8/17/21
Woman suspected of robbing a Colorado Target with a knife dies after shots fired by police in Arvada and car crash
boosters
Colorado Springs doctor discusses COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
Rollover crash in Colorado Springs 8/17/21.
No life-threatening injuries after a car rolled through a fence in Colorado Springs on Tuesday