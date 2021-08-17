Colorado doctor gives tips for parents if your child is anxious or stressed going back to school in-person

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If your child is feeling anxious or stressed going back to school in person, they are not alone.

11 News spoke with Children’s Hospital Colorado about advice for parents if your child is scared to leave your side and go back to school or may feel overwhelmed around more people after two unpredictable school years.

Doctors say parents should know this is completely normal, as many southern Colorado students head back to school this week.

“I would expect this from all ages of kids. Not only our our young kids going to have a hard time transitioning, but our high-schoolers will,” said Dr. Jenna Glover of Children’s.

Here is what parents can do to help their children as they return to in-person learning:

- Validate and acknowledge your child’s fears.

- Host smaller hangouts with friends on weekends or after school, especially if your child has not been socializing as much in the last two school years.

- Have a game plan for dropping your child off, such as organizing a friend or teacher to walk with your child in the doors so they have a support system.

- Visiting the classroom, hallways, lunchroom and other areas of the school so your child is familiar with their surroundings.

“Knowing if your kid cries and is distressed, that’s okay. It’s really important to separate from them. Most kids are very resilient and will adjust and so giving them the chance to do that is really what we need to do even though we want to hold them close and keep them with us,” said Glover.

