Advertisement

Colorado doctor gives tips for parents if your child is anxious or stressed going back to school in-person

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:45 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If your child is feeling anxious or stressed going back to school in person, they are not alone.

11 News spoke with Children’s Hospital Colorado about advice for parents if your child is scared to leave your side and go back to school or may feel overwhelmed around more people after two unpredictable school years.

Doctors say parents should know this is completely normal, as many southern Colorado students head back to school this week.

“I would expect this from all ages of kids. Not only our our young kids going to have a hard time transitioning, but our high-schoolers will,” said Dr. Jenna Glover of Children’s.

Here is what parents can do to help their children as they return to in-person learning:

- Validate and acknowledge your child’s fears.

- Host smaller hangouts with friends on weekends or after school, especially if your child has not been socializing as much in the last two school years.

- Have a game plan for dropping your child off, such as organizing a friend or teacher to walk with your child in the doors so they have a support system.

- Visiting the classroom, hallways, lunchroom and other areas of the school so your child is familiar with their surroundings.

“Knowing if your kid cries and is distressed, that’s okay. It’s really important to separate from them. Most kids are very resilient and will adjust and so giving them the chance to do that is really what we need to do even though we want to hold them close and keep them with us,” said Glover.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Police Lights
Victim ID’d in deadly weekend crash in northeast Springs
A CSPD car sitting at the Best Inn on Sunday.
Standoff situation at Colorado Springs motel comes to an end, police still looking for suspect
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
CSFD Fire Station 1
Death investigation underway after citizen drops body off at downtown Springs fire station
8/16/21. Crash investigation in Colorado Springs
Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday evening

Latest News

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government
Colorado doctor gives tips for parents if your child is anxious or stressed going back to...
Colorado doctor gives tips for parents if your child is anxious or stressed going back to school in-person
Western Terrace Apartments fire 8/17/2021
One person taken to hospital after apartment fire in eastern Colorado Springs
Smoky days ahead, cooling off to end the week
Smoky and toasty Tuesday