11 News, Consumer Reports give back-to-school shopping tips amidst price increases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you haven’t done your back-to-school shopping yet, don’t panic -- you may be doing it just right!

“Waiting to buy” is one of the key strategies Consumer Reports shopping editor Mary Beth Quirk believes can help parents save money while getting students what they need for the school year.

Here’s what you need to know:

- Parents can expect to see higher prices on many items due to inflation and shortages in the supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially on electronics. Holiday shopping information shows retailers also have not been as aggressive with sales & discounts since the pandemic began.

- Have a plan and a specific budget for each item! Sticking to the plan can help avoid spontaneous purchases that make your budget balloon. Figure out the plan before you head out!

- Choose the right stores: office supply stores such as Office Depot are attractive but tend to be more expensive than the big-box stores like Wal-Mart & Target, and especially dollar stores.

- Wait to buy, if possible. Learn from teachers exactly what your child will need on the first day and what won’t be required until later. Some things they won’t ever actually need, and others might go on sale once school begins.

- EXPERT EXTRA: Wholesale stores such as Costco and Sam’s Club are a great way to save if you can team up with other parents to buy in bulk.

- Online shopping is an efficient way to stick to your plan and a great way to price match against retailers for the lowest price on an item.

- Identify the biggest needs for virtual learning. Upgrading your WiFi might be a more useful purchase than another new laptop. Noise-canceling headphones are great for students learning online...and parents too!

- Laptop inventory is particularly limited this fall due to a worldwide microchip shortage. There are still deals and value available but parents should act fast on a good deal!

For more information go to consumerreports.org. Consumer Reports is an affiliate partner of KKTV Channel 11 News.

