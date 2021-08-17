Advertisement

1 detained by law enforcement after reported threat towards Telluride schools

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TELLURIDE, Colo. (KKTV) - Telluride schools are back to normal after a scare late Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement placed all of the campuses on lockdown shortly after 10:30 a.m. after receiving word of a possible threat directed towards the schools.

“Due to a threat that may be credible, all Telluride schools have gone into lockdown until further notice. Everyone is safe and secure at this point. Police are here and sweeping common areas,” Telluride School District wrote on its Facebook page.

About 25 minutes later, the district announced a suspect had been detained.

“The Telluride Schools are now out of lockdown. The person who made the threat to the schools has been located and secured by law enforcement.”

It’s unknown whether the threat was a hoax. 11 News has placed a call to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

