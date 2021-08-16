Advertisement

Younger children more likely to spread virus, COVID study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Children under the age of 3 may be more likely than older kids to spread COVID-19 in their families, according to a study published Monday.

The article from JAMA Pediatrics contradicts earlier studies that suggested young children were less likely to spread the virus.

The authors believe their research could better reflect the real-world risk as schools begin to reopen.

Researchers from Public Health Ontario in Canada studied the spread of coronavirus in more than 6,200 households.

While they found older kids often actually brought the virus home, toddlers were more likely to spread the virus to other family members.

The Canadian COVID researchers say the obvious solution is to get family members over the age of 12 vaccinated as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Audra Hadrath, Toby Ochoa
Law enforcement: Missing Colorado preteen located with 20-year-old man she met online
CSFD Fire Station 1
Death investigation underway after citizen drops body off at downtown Springs fire station
A CSPD car sitting at the Best Inn on Sunday.
Standoff situation at Colorado Springs motel comes to an end, police still looking for suspect
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday
Firefighters staged for the rescue at the Helen Hunt Falls parking lot.
Firefighters rescue mountain biker after long fall in Cheyenne Canon

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator
Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.
Aldi plans to hire about 20,000, raises wages
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
7 killed in Kabul airport chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
8.16.21
Smoke filters back in...