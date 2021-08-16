Woman shot and killed in Pueblo Monday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were only able to share limited details about a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in Pueblo.

According to Pueblo Police, they received a call at about 2:45 a.m. stating someone had been shot inside a home in the 700 block of Box Elder Street. The neighborhood is just south of the Arkansas River and to the west of I-25.

A woman was found inside the home and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The woman later died at the hospital and the coroner will be handling her identification.

As of Monday afternoon, the investigation was ongoing and police had not announced publicly if there were any arrests. If anyone has information that could help police they are asked to call Detective Medina at 719-320-6006.

