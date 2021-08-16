Voice of the consumer: Help for El Paso County residents navigating the eviction process

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new order earlier this month temporarily halting evictions in counties with heightened levels of COVID-19 transmission. That applies to most counties in Colorado, including El Paso County.

The original federal eviction moratorium expired at the end of July. It had protected renters who lost their job or got a pay cut during the pandemic from being evicted for not paying rent. The moratorium had been extended several times during the pandemic, and the July 31 deadline was supposed to be the last extension.

However, the CDC said because of the recent surge of cases brought forth by the delta variant, the new order will provide renters protection through Oct. 3.

Even though the moratorium has been extended once again, experts predict there will be a wave of evictions when it finally lifts.

In order to help people navigate the eviction process, The Justice Center is hosting an event called Renters’ Rights in the Park. It will be this Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs.

“The Renters’ Rights workshop is just a one-time event we’re hoping to offer annually where renters or tenants in the city can come and get free advice from lawyers, kind of on the spot, one-on-one, and then attend workshops on some popular housing topics that we’ve seen grow in questions over the last year,” said Britt Kwan, the executive director of The Justice Center.

Some of the workshop topics include evictions during COVID-19, communicating with your landlord and reasonable accommodations. Each workshop will last about 20 minutes.

People who attend the event will also be able to get free legal advice from a lawyer about housing issues.

“It’s not very often you get to speak to a landlord tenant attorney for free and get advice on a potential eviction or any other situation with your landlord,” Kwan said. “Normally that sort of thing costs money. So if you can come out and get free advice that’s confidential and one-on-one, it’s a pretty unique opportunity.”

The Justice Center said the free legal advice is available on a first come, first serve basis, so they’re asking people to arrive early to make sure they can chat with an attorney one-on-one.

The event is free to attend. Participants will receive a free lunch and a chance to win one month’s rent. You can sign up by visiting www.justicecentercos.org/rent. You can also show up to Acacia Park day of. The address is 115 E. Platte Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

The Justice Center also helps put on a weekly Call A Lawyer clinic every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. You can call (719) 473-6212 to receive free one-on-one legal advice from an attorney. This event is very popular, so try to call as soon as the lines open at 7 p.m., and be patient if there’s a wait.

