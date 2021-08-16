Advertisement

Valley Ace Hardware in Westcliffe in the running for friendly competition benefiting Children’s Miracle Network

Valley Ace Hardware
Valley Ace Hardware(Sarah Handy/Ace)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (KKTV) - An Ace Hardware in a small Colorado community is in the running for a friendly competition that benefits a great cause!

Out of all the Ace Hardwares taking part across the country, three were selected as the frontrunners for an annual contest that collects donations for Children’s Miracle Network. The contest simply asked Ace stores to create something out of buckets.

The Valley Ace Hardware in Westcliffe is one of the finalists, with an amazing horse sculpture! The contest means a lot to the employees in Westcliffe. In 2020 alone, there were 85 patients from Custer County treated at Children’s Hospital Colorado with 229 outpatient visits. Children’s Hospital Colorado treated children from all 64 Colorado counties in 2020.

You can help the Valley Ace Hardware to win by voting through Facebook:

Vote for your favorite! Stores across the country participated in our Miracle Bucket Display Contest to benefit Children...

Posted by Ace Hardware on Monday, August 16, 2021

Winners will receive:

3RD Place Winner will receive – Will receive $2,500 donation in their name to their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

2nd Place Winner will receive – Will receive $5,000 donation in their name to their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

1st Place Winner will receive – Will receive $7,500 donation in their name to their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Voting is open through Thursday at 12:59 p.m. EDT.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Audra Hadrath, Toby Ochoa
Law enforcement: Missing Colorado preteen located with 20-year-old man she met online
CSFD Fire Station 1
Death investigation underway after citizen drops body off at downtown Springs fire station
A CSPD car sitting at the Best Inn on Sunday.
Standoff situation at Colorado Springs motel comes to an end, police still looking for suspect
Firefighters staged for the rescue at the Helen Hunt Falls parking lot.
Firefighters rescue mountain biker after long fall in Cheyenne Canon
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday

Latest News

Masks are required indoors at PPCC.
Masks are required indoors at Pikes Peak Community College
lamborn
RAW: Rep. Doug Lamborn discusses situation in Afghanistan following Taliban takeover
Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Woman shot and killed in Pueblo Monday morning
biden
"I stand by my decision." President Biden addresses nation on Afghanistan crisis