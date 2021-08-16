Valley Ace Hardware in Westcliffe in the running for friendly competition benefiting Children’s Miracle Network

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (KKTV) - An Ace Hardware in a small Colorado community is in the running for a friendly competition that benefits a great cause!

Out of all the Ace Hardwares taking part across the country, three were selected as the frontrunners for an annual contest that collects donations for Children’s Miracle Network. The contest simply asked Ace stores to create something out of buckets.

The Valley Ace Hardware in Westcliffe is one of the finalists, with an amazing horse sculpture! The contest means a lot to the employees in Westcliffe. In 2020 alone, there were 85 patients from Custer County treated at Children’s Hospital Colorado with 229 outpatient visits. Children’s Hospital Colorado treated children from all 64 Colorado counties in 2020.

You can help the Valley Ace Hardware to win by voting through Facebook:

Vote for your favorite! Stores across the country participated in our Miracle Bucket Display Contest to benefit Children... Posted by Ace Hardware on Monday, August 16, 2021

Winners will receive:

3RD Place Winner will receive – Will receive $2,500 donation in their name to their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

2nd Place Winner will receive – Will receive $5,000 donation in their name to their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

1st Place Winner will receive – Will receive $7,500 donation in their name to their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Voting is open through Thursday at 12:59 p.m. EDT.

